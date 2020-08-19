NSC Mulls Using Security-Related Resources for COVID-19 Containment

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has discussed the recent resurgence in local COVID-19 cases and measures to contain the situation.In an NSC standing committee meeting presided over by National Security Office Director Suh Hoon on Thursday, participants vowed all-out endeavors against the pandemic, including diverting resources usually reserved for national security into quarantine efforts.They also shared information on North Korea and reviewed the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and in nearby regions.Also discussed were follow-up measures to President Moon Jae-in’s Liberation Day speech last week, in which he affirmed the government’s desire for inter-Korean cooperation on various areas, including healthcare, forestation and river management.In the speech to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea’s independence from Japan’s colonial rule, the president also expressed Seoul’s unwavering intent to talk with Tokyo to discuss pending bilateral issues.