Health Authorities Attempt to Secure List of Sarang Jeil Church Members

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine officials have managed to enter a church in Seoul at the center of a massive COVID-19 outbreak, but reportedly failed to secure an accurate list of church members.The on-site investigation came as the list previously submitted by Sarang Jeil Church was found to be insufficient and inaccurate, making it difficult to track down church members to place them under quarantine.Officials from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) visited the church in Seongbuk district at around 5 p.m. on Thursday along with officials from the district office and Seoul City.But lawyers and officials from the church prevented epidemiological investigators from entering, requesting a search warrant. A district official said that some of the quarantine officials finally managed to enter the church at around 8 p.m.Amid an overnight standoff between church officials and health authorities, the epidemiological investigators left at around 3:30 a.m. Friday without making any comment on their results.Health authorities are considering whether to attempt to enter the church again on Friday.