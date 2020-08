Photo : YONHAP News

Interns and resident doctors have launched another walkout in protest of the government's plan to raise admission quotas at medical schools.The collective action is scheduled to be carried out sequentially from Friday to Sunday.The Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) said that starting with the suspension of work by interns and fourth-year residents on Friday, third-year residents will follow on Saturday and first- and second-year members plan to go on strike on Sunday.The association said the interns and resident doctors are entering the strike with no time limit.The trainee doctors also plan to join a nationwide strike organized by the Korean Medical Association(KMA). The three-day strike is set to begin on Wednesday.