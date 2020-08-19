S. Korea's Producer Prices Grow for Second Month in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices rose for the second straight month in July due to the rising prices of oil goods and agricultural products.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the producer price index for all commodities and services came to 102-point-68 last month, up point-two percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, marks the second consecutive on-month of growth after remaining flat in May.Compared with a year earlier, however, producer prices dropped point-eight percent in July, posting a decline for five straight months.Producer prices of agriculture, livestock and fishery products rose three-point-seven percent on-month in July, with the prices of agricultural products jumping six percent due mainly to the country's longest-ever monsoon season.Prices of industrial goods gained point-four percent on-month, due to rising oil prices. Service sector prices rose point-three percent from the previous month.