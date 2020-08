Photo : YONHAP News

Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi will reportedly depart for South Korea's southern port city of Busan on Friday after high-level talks in Singapore.According to the Singaporean daily The Straits Times, Yang, director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, will travel to Busan on Friday after his two-day trip to the city-state.In Singapore, Yang held talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other top officials.Details have not yet been released, but Yang and Singaporean officials reportedly discussed issues of common interest such as bilateral trade, diplomacy and regional issues.Chinese President Xi Jinping's possible visit to South Korea is expected to be one of the key points of discussion during Yang's trip to Busan.