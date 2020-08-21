Prime Minister Urges Rally Participants to Quickly Get Tested

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has urged people who participated in last Saturday's massive rally in downtown Seoul to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.The prime minister made the request on Friday while presiding over a government meeting on coronavirus responses.Chung said that it's urgent for the government to swiftly test members of and visitors to Sarang Jeil Church and all of the rally participants, as well as place confirmed patients in quarantine.Repeating calls for swift testing, Chung stated that the government and local municipalities will make sure that personal information will not be leaked in the process of virus testing.Meanwhile, the prime minister warned of legal action against anyone spreading false information that the government is manipulating test results.