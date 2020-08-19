Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea's Exports Drop 7% in First 20 Days of August

Write: 2020-08-21 09:56:37Update: 2020-08-21 11:28:16

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell seven percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of August amid the economic fallout from COVID-19.

According to data from the Korea Customs Services Friday, the country's outbound shipments stood at 23-point-one billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down seven percent on-year. 

Compared to the same period last year, working days were down by half a day this year. Given the decrease, the daily average exports during the period declined three-point-seven percent. 

Shipments of semiconductors rose two-point-nine percent, while petroleum products and automobiles plunged 39 percent and about ten percent, each.

Shipments to the United States rose six-point-two percent, while exports to China and Vietnam dropped point-two percent and six-point-four, respectively.
