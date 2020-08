Photo : YONHAP News

More than 300 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 in South Korea amid a continued spread of clusters mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, there were 324 new cases, raising the accumulated total to 16-thousand-670.Out of the new cases, 315 were community infections, while the remaining nine were imported.A total of one-thousand-900 people have been infected in the eight days since a mass outbreak last Friday.