Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Video Reignites Controversy over National Anthem

Write: 2020-08-21 10:47:41Update: 2020-08-21 11:35:32

Video Reignites Controversy over National Anthem

Photo : KBS News

Controversy has resurfaced on South Korea's national anthem after a civic group released a video showing its composer conducting a pro-Japanese song in a concert during the colonial era.

The Heritage of Korean Independence, a group for bereaved families and descendants of independence fighters, released the video on Thursday at a news conference at the National Assembly.

The video showed Ahn Eak-tai, the composer of South Korea's national anthem "Aegukga," conducting a concert in September 1942 in Germany to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Manchuria Empire, a puppet state of Japan in Northeast China and Inner Mongolia. 

Ahn is seen conducting a pro-Japanese song titled "Mandschouti-kuo" that he wrote himself by making small changes to his "Symphonic Fantasy Korea," on which the national anthem is based. 

The video was previously released in the early 2000s, but this new version is reportedly the original copy obtained from the German government. 

Kim Won-woong, the head of the civic group, claimed that the video clearly revealed Ahn's pro-Japanese activities and urged the nation to replace the national anthem.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >