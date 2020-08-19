Gov't Aims to Secure COVID-19 Vaccines for At Least 70% of Population

Photo : KBS News

The government is aiming to secure COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate at least 70 percent of the nation’s population.A pan-government committee on developing COVID-19 treatments and vaccines discussed on Friday ways to introduce such vaccines and vaccine strategies.The government is aiming to secure COVID-19 vaccines to cover all of the nation’s population. However, if such efforts prove to be difficult, the government plans, at the very least, to secure vaccines for 70 percent. This is based on experts’ assessment that 60 to 80 percent of the nation needs to be vaccinated or have natural antibodies to achieve herd immunity.To this end, the government plans to actively take part in discussions on the global distribution of vaccines by the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access(COVAX) Facility, which is a mechanism designed to guarantee prompt and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.Also, the government said it is in discussions on securing vaccines with a global firm that is leading vaccine development efforts.The Health Ministry earlier signed a three-way letter of intent with SK Bioscience and Britain’s AstraZeneca as well as with SK Bioscience and U.S. pharmaceutical company Novavax on cooperating to supply COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea.