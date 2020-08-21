S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 300

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw the increase in daily COVID-19 cases top 300 for the first time in five months mainly due to a surge in church-related infections.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said in the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 a.m. Friday, 324 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the accumulated total to 16-thousand-670.Of the total cases, 315 were community infections, including 125 in Seoul and 102 in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province.With the daily increase hitting triple digits every day since last Friday, the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past eight days is nearing two-thousand.In particular, signs that the virus is spreading throughout the nation have emerged with all major cities and provinces reporting new cases except Jeju Island. The figure is also the first time the daily increase topped 300 since March 8, when new cases surged by 367.In the Seoul metropolitan area, infections tracing back to the Sarang Jeil Church and a rally organized by the church last Saturday are also on the rise. Quarantine authorities estimate that the number of cases linked to the church grew by 53 to stand at 676 as of noon Thursday.Meanwhile, the country reported two additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 309.