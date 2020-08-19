Trump Mentions S. Korea as He Defends US Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has again defended his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as he cited that countries that were widely praised for their quarantine efforts have seen a resurgence in infections.During a visit to Pennsylvania on Thursday, Trump said it’s over for South Korea and New Zealand, adding that they had very big breakouts the day before while stressing that the U.S. has done an “incredible job”.Trump was apparently claiming that the two countries’ days of keeping the virus under control are now over following the rebound in cases.Observers believe that with the latest remarks, Trump was defending his efforts to combat COVID-19 with misleading claims when taking into account that South Korea still has far fewer cases compared to the U.S.South Korea reported 288 new cases on Thursday while the U.S. saw a surge of roughly 45-thousand. Currently, the U.S. has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the world.