Senior Chinese Official to Visit Busan for Talks with Moon's Top Security Adviser

Photo : YONHAP News

Yang Jiechi, a member of the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, will arrive in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Friday for talks with National Security Adviser Suh Hoon.Talks on Saturday are widely expected to focus on Seoul and Beijing's cooperation in COVID-19 responses, the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to South Korea, after Xi promised to visit the country within the year, will also be on the agenda.A trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan, as well as resuming high-level exchanges following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic may also be discussed.Yang, a former foreign minister who is known for his influence on diplomatic affairs, previously visited South Korea in July 2018.