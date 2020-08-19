Over 700 Linked to Sarang Jeil Church Test Positive for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 700 people linked to Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul's Seongbuk district, a hotbed for COVID-19, have tested positive for the virus.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, 739 out of three-thousand-415 people who were tested in connection to the church were now confirmed patients.Kim raised concerns over related cases being reported in 12 major cities and provinces across the nation, as the initial cluster has spread to 18 other locations, including workplaces, medical institutions and other religious facilities.Epidemiological studies, however, are being hampered due to the church refusing to release a full list of its members to health authorities. The government has filed a complaint against church representatives to seek a search warrant.Meanwhile, a total of 60 people in connection to an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square last weekend tested positive for COVID-19 as of noon Thursday.