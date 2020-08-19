Controversial Pastor Reiterates Claim of Bioterrorism against Church

Photo : YONHAP News

The controversial pastor of Sarang Jeil Church, which has grown into a massive COVID-19 cluster, reiterated his conspiracy theory that his church was the target of bioterrorism.In a statement delivered through a YouTube channel, Jun Kwang-hoon first apologized for causing great concern.He emphasized that his church members had strictly adhered to quarantine guidelines since the start of the pandemic, such as washing hands, conducting temperature checks and wearing masks.The church leader then claimed that prior to the cluster, he had received tips from around five people that a bioterrorism operation involving the virus was discreetly being carried out inside the church.While he didn't give it much thought at the time, Jun said he realized that there must have been foul play by outside forces after the cluster began.Jun, who tested positive after attending an anti-government rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square last weekend, also denied allegations that he violated quarantine and that the church has refused to cooperate with authorities.