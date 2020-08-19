Menu Content

Ruling DP to Hold Convention on Aug 29 as Scheduled

2020-08-21

Ruling DP to Hold Convention on Aug 29 as Scheduled

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will hold a convention to elect a new leader and supreme council members on August 29 as previously scheduled.

DP Rep. Ahn Gyu-back, who is heading the convention preparatory committee, said on Friday that postponing the event would only be possible if there was a guarantee that the COVID-19 situation would get better.

Ahn added that delaying the convention would only cause great confusion among the public and party members.

The committee chief said the party has been preparing a virtual convention with minimum contact, with voting set to begin next Monday.

Party chair candidate Rep. Lee Nak-yon, who is in quarantine until August 31 after having an indirect contact with a confirmed patient, will send a pre-recorded speech to the convention.

Lee's opponent, former Rep. Kim Boo-kyum, had requested the convention be delayed .
