Gov't Heavily Criticizes 'No-Time-Limit' Strike by Trainee Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government heavily criticized a third strike being staged by the country's intern and resident doctors in protest of health care reforms, including expanding admission quotas at medical schools.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said on Friday that such group action amid a new wave of COVID-19, which threatens the lives and safety of the public, can not be justified in any way.Stressing that the government had proposed deferring the reforms if the medical community agreed to call off the strike and come to the negotiating table, Kim urged the doctors to halt the walkout and prevent hurting patients.The vice minister also expressed disappointment that the doctors continue to demand that the government scrap its reform plan, adding it is prepared to respond to the strike in accordance with the law.The Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), which has staged two strikes on August 7 and 14, began a walkout on Friday for an indefinite period.The Korean Medical Association(KMA), which mostly represents doctors in private practice, will also hold a three-day walkout next week.