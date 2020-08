Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged authorities to sternly enforce the law regarding those who hamper quarantine efforts.On a visit to Seoul City Hall to check up on quarantine procedures, Moon called for charges to be sought against those who violate infectious disease prevention laws and obstruct duty.The president added that if necessary, quarantine violators should be arrested at the scene or that an arrest warrant should be sought.Moon also called for the stern exercise of public authority to promptly and proactively respond to quarantine violations.Such remarks come as some churches at the center of recent COVID-19 clusters have refused to submit a full list of their members.