Accepting the presidential nomination on the last day of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Joe Biden has pledged to stand with allies for a common purpose.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Joe Biden]"I will be a president who will stand with our allies and friends. I will make it clear to our adversaries the days of cozying up to dictators are over.""I will stand always for our values of human rights and dignity. And I will work in common purpose for a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous world."Biden vowed to undo U.S. President Donald Trump’s work and overcome what he called the "season of darkness in America."Meanwhile, at a rally in Pennsylvania Thursday, Trump predicted economic disaster if Biden is elected.