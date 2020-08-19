Biden Pledges to Stand with Allies for Common Purpose

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. In his acceptance speech on the last day of the four-day virtual party convention, Biden promised to work with allies to achieve common interests.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Joe Biden]"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long."Former Vice President Joe Biden has vowed to undo what U.S. President Donald Trump has done and overcome what he called the "season of darkness in America."Accepting the presidential nomination on the last day of the virtual Democratic National Convention Thursday, Biden also pledged to stand with allies for a common purpose.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Joe Biden]"I will be a president who will stand with our allies and friends. I will make it clear to our adversaries the days of cozying up to dictators are over.""I will stand always for our values of human rights and dignity. And I will work in common purpose for a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous world."At the party convention, Democrats also approved their new policy platform, which calls for repairing damaged ties with key allies, among other issues.President Trump on Thursday sought to divert the attention on his rival at a rally in Pennsylvania.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"For the last four years, we've been reversing Biden's betrayals and delivering historic wins for the people of Pennsylvania. Your state lost over 50-thousand manufacturing jobs when Biden was vice president. In my first three years, Pennsylvania gained 14-thousand jobs, manufacturing and going up at a level that nobody's ever seen before."President Trump predicted an economic disaster if Biden becomes president.Trump will be renominated at the virtual Republican National Convention next week.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.