S. Korea to Exercise Zero Tolerance with Quarantine Violations, 'Fake News'

The South Korean government has classified COVID-19 quarantine violation and the dissemination of "fake news" regarding the pandemic as serious crimes, vowing to sternly respond by exercising zero tolerance.That's according to a statement issued on Friday by Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Interior Minister Chin Young and Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairperson Han Sang-hyuk.Choo said hampering with quarantine efforts is a serious crime that infringes on people's right to life and threatens the nation's existence.The justice minister then vowed to mobilize all legally available means, including investigating ill-intended violators while in detention and seeking the maximum penalty.The interior minister urged the police and local governments to take stern action against the violators, so that preventive measures remain in full force.Calling production and distribution of "fake news" social crimes, the KCC chair vowed to eradicate them through legal action, in order to maintain public trust in the government's quarantine efforts.