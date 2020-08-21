S. Korea Reports More than 300 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea saw the increase in daily COVID-19 cases top 300 for the first time in five months mainly due to a surge in church-related infections. The latest cases, which show no signs of easing, have sparked fears of an explosive pandemic in a country that was once hailed a global success story in taming the virus.Sam Len reports.Report: South Korea reported 324 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, with almost 80 percent of them occurring in the capital Seoul.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the number of new infections are increasing, with many traced to the Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul and anti-government protest on Saturday.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean/English translation)]"As the members of Sarang Jeil Church and participants of the Gwanghwamun protest continue to be found infected across the country, the region of virus outbreak and the number of new virus cases are increasing."What’s especially worrying health officials is the increase in cases whose sources of transmission remain a mystery. In fact, close to 15 percent of new COVID-19 infections being detected fall into that troubling category, according to health officials. That means the virus is spreading quietly throughout the country where more than 16-thousand people have contracted it so far.Vice health minister Kim voiced such fears in a news conference on Friday.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean/English translation)]“Around ten new cases were reported in regions where we had not been seeing virus cases, including eleven cases in South Chungcheong Province, nine cases in Gangwon Province and eight cases in Busan. The risk of a nationwide virus spread is increasing.”At Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, even its outspoken pastor, Jun Kwang-hoon, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Also, 739 of his followers tested positive as of 6 p.m. Thursday, with the sources of those transmissions spread out in 13 different branches of the church across the country.The church held a news conference on Friday and urged the South Korean public not to treat its members as a group of terrorists bent on destroying the country.The pastor, who has been quarantined in a hospital in Seoul, claimed in a YouTube broadcast that the government is spreading false rumors that his church members who attended a weekend anti-government rally spread the virus. The number of infections traced to the rally sit at 60 as of Thursday.Quarantine authorities are facing fierce resistance as they try to obtain a list of Sarang Jeil Church members in order to contact them for testing.The Seoul city government has charged church leaders with violating South Korea’s laws on infectious disease control, hoping to gain court authorization to seize the membership list.But experts forecast a tough road ahead.Almost 20 percent of South Korea’s population of 52 million are Protestant Christians. And according to religious experts cited by Oxford University, Korean converts to Protestant Christianity are known for their policy of “self-propagation, self-government, and self-support.”In contrast, the Catholic Church or Buddhist groups are organized under a centralized leadership, making it relatively easier to send quarantine instructions down the chain of command.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News.