KCDC Chief Says Level 3 Distancing Should be Considered if Spread Persists Past Weekend

Write: 2020-08-21 15:49:42Update: 2020-08-21 16:15:31

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities said Friday that further raising social distancing rules to Level Three should be considered if the increased spread of COVID-19 persists past this weekend.

Officials repeated their call for the public to abide by guidelines, saying it's difficult to contain the spread solely through epidemiological surveys and quarantine measures as new daily infections have now surpassed 300 and clusters are spreading nationwide.

In a regular briefing, Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said there are limitations to suppressing the spread through quarantine measures alone due to the scale of the outbreak and the speed at which the virus is spreading.

She said people-to-people contact must be reduced, adding that the top priority at the moment is stringent oversight of the implementation of Level Two social distancing rules.

But if the spread continues, Jeong said that raising social distancing rules to Level Three should then be considered.

The KCDC director said this weekend will be a critical point to gauge whether Level Two rules are proving effective. Ahead of the weekend, she particularly urged the public to stay at home and wear masks properly, covering both the mouth and nose.
