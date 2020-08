Photo : YONHAP News

The body of one other missing person following a boating accident at Uiam Dam in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, earlier this month, has been recovered.According to police and fire officials, the remains were found by a civilian near Cheongpyeong Dam in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, at around 10:40 a.m. Friday.That's about 37 kilometers by water from the site of the accident.The body was later identified as a 57-year-old contract employee of the Chuncheon city government.On August 6, two people died and five others went missing after three boats - a private inflatable boat, a Chuncheon city environmental patrol boat and a police boat - capsized near Uiam Dam.The bodies of three missing persons were found earlier this month, while the seventh victim has yet to be recovered.