Photo : YONHAP News

One to two typhoons are expected to affect South Korea this fall.In its weather forecast for the autumn issued on Friday, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) also said it will be hot during daytime hours in September, while the daily temperature difference will widen in October and November due to dry air.Rainfall will be at a similar or higher level compared to past years in September and October, while November will see a smaller amount.The average temperature during the three months will be similar to normal years at 14-point-one degrees Celsius, but September specifically will be warmer at over 20 degrees.Around eleven to 13 typhoons are expected to develop during the fall months with one or two likely to impact South Korea.