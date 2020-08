Photo : YONHAP News

Amid growing signs that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases will drag on, the presidential office has decided to strengthen its response to the pandemic.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Friday that the top office has set in motion an around-the-clock emergency response system due to the “grave” situation regarding the virus.Under the system, Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min will preside over a meeting of senior officials every day to discuss disease-related developments, while other chief presidential secretaries will be on standby to respond to emergencies.Cheong Wa Dae will also constantly check the pandemic situation across the nation through crisis management centers.