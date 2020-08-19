Menu Content

Unification Minister Calls for Continued Humanitarian Assistance for N. Korea

Write: 2020-08-21 18:08:37Update: 2020-08-21 18:14:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young says humanitarian assistance for North Korean residents should continue regardless of political circumstances. 

Speaking at a forum on peace and unification in Seoul on Friday, Lee stressed the need to continue the provision of medicine, goods and food for vulnerable groups in the North, including the elderly, women and children. 

He said no agenda, including politics, military, diplomacy and national security, can take priority over human lives.  

Noting the recent launch of a project he initiated to send quarantine-related goods to the North amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee expressed hope to further expand related cooperation. 

The minister also vowed efforts to resolve bigger issues regarding the two Koreas, including denuclearization and economic cooperation.
