Photo : YONHAP News

The first formal inspection of government agencies by lawmakers elected earlier this year will be held for three weeks from October fifth.According to ruling Democratic Party spokesperson Park Sung-joon, deputy floor leaders of the DP and main opposition United Future Party agreed on detailed schedules of the inaugural regular parliamentary session of the 21st National Assembly.The regular session starting on September first will feature speeches by the leaders of negotiation groups for two days through September seventh, followed by interpellation sessions for four days from September 14.The rival parties also decided to hold a plenary session on October 24 to pass major bills related to the public's livelihood.