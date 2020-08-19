Courts Nationwide Advised to Adjourn due to Spike in COVID-19 Infections

Photo : KBS News

The National Court Administration has advised courts across the nation to refrain from holding trials for the next two weeks to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.Vice Minister of NCA Kim In-kyeom on Friday urged senior justices to actively review postponing or altering trial dates for two weeks from Monday, except for cases that require urgent deliberation.It is up to presiding judges to decide whether to proceed with scheduled trials, but many of the cases slated for the two-week period are expected to be put off, including those related to allegations of prosecution-media collusion and a high-profile Telegram sexual exploitation ring.It marks the second time this year courts nationwide were advised to adjourn following postponements in late February when the government first raised its alert level against the pandemic to the most serious one.