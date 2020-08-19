Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 332 COVID-19 Infections Friday

Write: 2020-08-22 10:14:55Update: 2020-08-22 12:51:16

S. Korea Reports 332 COVID-19 Infections Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 332 additional coronavirus infections throughout Friday, raising the nation's accumulated total to 17-thousand two.

Quarantine authorities on Saturday announced the latest COVID-19 tally, including 315 locally-transmitted infections.

More than 70 percent of the newly confirmed cases are reported from the Seoul-metropolitan area, while other local infections were detected in the nation's eight provinces and eight major cities as well as the southern island of Jeju. 

Due mainly to clusters at churches in Seoul and its vicinity, daily infection tallies have surged from 50 something in the middle of last week to surpass the 300 mark on Thursday this week.

The government on Saturday expanded the stricter social distancing measures previously applied to the Seoul-metropolitan area.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >