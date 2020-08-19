Police Raid Church at Center of COVID-19 Spike

Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Friday raided the Sarang Jeil Church headquarters in Seoul to obtain a list of its congregation members, possibly responsible for the recent upsurge in COVID-19 infections.Officers from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency searched the building for four hours and 20 minutes until early Saturday morning on the grounds that the organization had violated the country's disease control regulations.In the presence of lawyers representing the church, police are said to have secured a list of congregation members from a computer.Health authorities earlier attempted to conduct an onsite inspection Thursday but failed to secure the list as church officials did not cooperate with the inspectors and demanded a search warrant.According to a church official, the church has at least two thousand to three thousand followers.