BTS' New English Single Sets YouTube Record

Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for K-pop sensation BTS’ first-ever English-language single set a record as soon as it was unveiled on YouTube.According to U.S. entertainment news outlet Variety, the music video for “Dynamite” is the new record-holder for highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere.When the video for “Dynamite” premiered on Friday it drew more than three million live viewers on YouTube, going on to quickly top four million views.But Variety added the official count, which is expected to be much higher, has yet to come in from the internet video platform.The report said that in any case, the figures easily beat the record set in June by K-pop girl group Blackpink for “How You Like That,” which officially drew one-point-66 million concurrent viewers as tallied by YouTube.Variety also predicted the “Dynamite” video is set to become the most-viewed video ever in the first 24 hours on YouTube.The English-language single by the seven-member boy band was released at 12 a.m. Friday U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST).The music video topped ten million views in 20 minutes and 62 million in 14 hours of release.Blackpink's "How You Like That" currently holds the record of 86-point-three million views in the first 24 hours.