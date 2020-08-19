KMA to Hold Strike as Planned, Criticizes 'Political Rhetoric'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Medical Association (KMA) has criticized the government announcement that it would temporarily withhold policy measures to increase the number of medical students and introduce a public medical school, accusing it of "political rhetoric."Health Minister Park Neung-hoo earlier said the government will discuss those issues with the medical community after the coronavirus situation stabilizes in the Seoul metropolitan area.He said the requirement for medical schools to notify the Education Ministry of their student quota by this month will also be put on hold.The KMA blasted the statement as a "repetition of unreliable political rhetoric."The group's spokesman Kim Dae-ha said the government is trying to evade responsibility by using ambiguous expressions such as "stabilized situation in the capital region" without specifying a clear barometer.The Korean Intern and Resident Association, which represents trainee doctors, started striking on Friday, starting with interns and fourth-year residents stopping work.The KMA, which represents doctors in private practice, will launch a second general strike for three days from Wednesday.