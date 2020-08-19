Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon Steps Down as Head of CCK

Photo : YONHAP News

Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, which is at the center of the latest spike in coronavirus cases, has offered to step down as president of the Christian Council of Korea (CCK).Jun unveiled a voice recording late Friday through a YouTube channel operated by a fellow pastor who was a former spokesperson for the Christian Council.In the recording, Jun extended his resignation saying that in accordance with the articles of association of the CCK, he gave his all towards patriotism and the revival of Korean churches.But he claimed he is suffering due to what he called "terrorism by unsavory forces."Jun said he is stepping down as head of the council as it's too difficult to hold onto the post in the current circumstances.He was inaugurated as president in February last year and won a second term this past January.However his duty as president was suspended after a court accepted a suspension request filed by four senior officials of the Christian Council who raised issue with his reelection process.