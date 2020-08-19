Health Minister Urges Trainee Doctors to Return to Work

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has urged trainee doctors who have launched an indefinite strike over healthcare reform to return to their workplaces to save lives.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said in a message to the public on Saturday that now is the time for the medical community and government to cooperate even more to contain the spread of COVID-19.Pointing to the gravity of the virus situation, Park said the government is willing to discuss contentious issues such as increasing the number of medical students and introducing a new public medical school after the outbreak stabilizes in the greater metro area.He asked the medical community to join the government's determination to overcome the crisis and return to work to fulfill their duties.He said it is the government's top priority to protect lives and warned that if medical workers fail to safeguard their workplace, the government will take all necessary measures.The Korean Intern and Resident Association, which represents trainee doctors, started striking on Friday to protest government plans to increase medical school admission quotas.The Korea Medical Association, a group of practicing doctors, also plans to hold its second strike from Wednesday.