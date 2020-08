Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' new English language single "Dynamite" has topped iTunes Top Song charts in 104 countries as of 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment.[Sound bite: BTS Dynamite]The song — a bright, upbeat disco-pop track that's sung entirely in English — was released Friday. It's BTS' first single since their fourth regular album released in February."Dynamite" conveys a message of joy and confidence to encourage those going through a difficult time during the pandemic.When the track's music video premiered on Friday it drew more than three million live viewers on YouTube, going on to quickly top four million views and becoming the new record-holder for highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere.