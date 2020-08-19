S. Korean Nat's Security Adviser Meets Chinese Top Diplomat in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and Yang Jiechi, a member of the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, held a meeting in the southern port city of Busan on Saturday.While details of what was discussed in the four-hour meeting in the southern South Korean city are not immediately available, Suh described the talks as "very good" and "enough."Yang also said the two had "good dialogue," without expanding on the details.The two sides are expected to have coordinated on Seoul and Beijing's cooperation in COVID-19 responses, the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to South Korea could have been on the agenda, as well as a trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan.