Top Officials Agree to Realize Xi's Trip to S. Korea after COVID-19 Situation is Stabilized

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Saturday that South Korea and China have agreed to realize Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Seoul at an early date as soon as the coronavirus situation is stabilized.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a written briefing that the agreement came in talks in Busan between President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser Suh Hoon and Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.The two sides reportedly agreed to continue consultation between diplomatic authorities regarding details of Xi's visit.The spokesperson said that China has confirmed South Korea will be the first country that Xi would visit, adding the two sides also discussed the need to hold a trilateral summit among the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan within the year.Suh stressed that South Korea would continue efforts for progress in the peace process on the Korea Peninsula.Yang reportedly promised constant communication and cooperation with South Korea for the denuclearization of Korea and establishment of peace on the peninsula.