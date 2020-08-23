S. Korea's Daily New COVID-19 Cases Soar to Nearly 400

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, adding more than 300 cases for the third consecutive day.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said on Sunday that 397 additional people tested positive for the virus throughout the previous day, raising the accumulated total to 17-thousand-399.The daily number marks the largest since March 7 when it posted 483.The nation reported more than 100 new infections for ten straight days since August 14, with the combined total during the period reaching two thousand-629.Of the latest 397 cases, 387 were community infections, while ten were imported. The greater Seoul area accounted for three fourths of the local infections, with Seoul reporting 138 cases and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding 124.South Korea reported no new deaths on Sunday, with the tally remaining at 309.