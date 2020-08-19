S. Korea Enforces Level 2 Social Distancing Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea began to enforce heightened social distancing guidelines nationwide on Sunday in efforts to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.Level two restrictions were previously only applied to the greater Seoul area, but as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the country, the government has decided to expand the stricter distancing measures nationwide.Under the heightened guidelines, indoor gatherings of over 50 people and outdoor events of over 100 people are banned while 12 types of high-risk facilities, including nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffets and gyms are also closed.Visitors to multi-user facilities such as restaurants, saunas and wedding venues will be required to wear face masks and sign in through the electronic visitor registration system.In-person church services would also be prohibited and sports events would go on but without spectators.Starting Wednesday, elementary and middle schools, along with kindergartens, will have to reduce student attendance to one-third of the total, with high schools lowering them to two-thirds.Schools are also ordered to move classes online if they notice cluster infections nearby.