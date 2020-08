Vegetable prices have jumped about 50 percent recently due to the country's longest-ever monsoon season.According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation on Sunday, the price of zucchinis and cucumbers climbed to three-thousand-628 won and 12-thousand-325 won, each last week.It represents an increase of over 51 percent and 43 percent, respectively from the previous week.The corporation attributed a decreased supply due to the record-long monsoon to the soaring prices, predicting the upward trend will continue for the time being.During the cited period, prices of green onions and cabbages also rose over eleven percent and some ten percent, each.