Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide surpassed 800-thousand on Saturday as cases rose to more than 23 million.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, global fatalities reached nearly 804-thousand on Saturday evening Korea time.AFP also said that global coronavirus deaths surpassed 800-thousand on Saturday.The number of global deaths topped 400-thousand on June 6 and doubled in less than three months.The United States has the largest amount of deaths in the world with about 180-thousand, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India. AFP said the four countries take up more than half of the global deaths.