Politics

Health Minister Voices Caution for Raising Social Distancing to Level 3

Write: 2020-08-23 13:51:32Update: 2020-08-23 14:26:54

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo has voiced caution for upgrading social distancing to the highest level 3, citing economic and social costs.

Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday morning, Park said that the government cannot easily raise the social distancing level in light of its economic and social costs.

Assessing that the nation is at a crossroads in the fight against the coronavirus, the minister said that if the nation manages to contain the further spread, it could handle the virus situation under the current Level 2 social distancing.

The minister, however, said that if things worsen, the government will actively consider upgrading the social distancing guidelines to the highest 3.

He also urged people who participated in the Liberation Day rally in downtown Seoul as well as those who were present near the rally venue to quickly get tested.
