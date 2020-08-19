S. Korea's Medical Association Propose Talks

Amid a nationwide strike by trainee doctors over the government's medical workforce reform plan, the Korea Medical Association (KMA) has proposed emergency talks with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and political parties.
The KMA said on Sunday that it has sent letters to the Prime Minister's office, the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition United Future Party with a proposal for emergency talks.
The association said that with the coronavirus rapidly spreading nationwide, they decided it is imperative for doctors and the political community to cooperate.
KMA spokesperson Kim Dae-ha said that the association proposed the meeting and are leaving the door open for all possibilities. Kim expressed hope the two sides could come to a resolution through dialogue under the grave situation.
South Korea's daily COVID-19 new infections soared to nearly 400 on Sunday, with cases registered from across the country.