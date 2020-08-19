S. Korea's Medical Association Propose Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a nationwide strike by trainee doctors over the government's medical workforce reform plan, the Korea Medical Association (KMA) has proposed emergency talks with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and political parties.The KMA said on Sunday that it has sent letters to the Prime Minister's office, the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition United Future Party with a proposal for emergency talks.The association said that with the coronavirus rapidly spreading nationwide, they decided it is imperative for doctors and the political community to cooperate.KMA spokesperson Kim Dae-ha said that the association proposed the meeting and are leaving the door open for all possibilities. Kim expressed hope the two sides could come to a resolution through dialogue under the grave situation.South Korea's daily COVID-19 new infections soared to nearly 400 on Sunday, with cases registered from across the country.