Trainee Doctors on Strike Agree to Participate in COVID-19-related Medical Services

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a nationwide strike by medical interns and residents, an association of trainee doctors has agreed to actively participate in medical services responding to COVID-19.The agreement came after an emergency meeting on Sunday night between the Korean Intern and Resident Association and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.The medical community, including the association, also agreed to begin "sincere" discussions with the government on controversial issues.Chung's office, however, added that the agreements do not mean the doctors will withdraw from their strike or fully return to work.In light of the grave coronavirus situation, trainee doctors and the government are thought to have reached a compromise, in which the doctors will return to work on a limited basis while continuing negotiations with the government.Since Friday, interns and residents have gone on strike to protest the government's medical workforce reforms, including a plan to increase admission quotas at medical schools.