Starting Monday, people in Seoul are required to wear masks in public amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation.Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup made the announcement at a press briefing on Sunday, saying that wearing masks is at the foundation of quarantine in daily life.Under the city's mandate, people must wear masks at all times while in public, both indoors and outdoors, except when they're eating or drinking.The acting mayor called for citizens' active cooperation in the measure, noting that they have been very cooperative with the city's mandate on mask-wearing on public transit.Seo said the city will also apply a "one strike and you're out" policy with 12 types of high-risk facilities subject to tightened social distancing guidelines.