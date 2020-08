Photo : YONHAP News

With South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases soaring to nearly 400 on Sunday, quarantine authorities warned that the nation has not yet reached its peak.Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said in a regular briefing that she expects the number of new infections to increase further as virus tests and epidemiological investigations are still under way.Jeong said that it takes more than one week to enforce and assess the effects of Level Two social distancing guidelines, which went into effect nationwide on Sunday.She, however, added that quarantine authorities are continuing to consider the need to upgrade social distancing guidelines to the highest Level Three, while monitoring the speed of the virus spread.