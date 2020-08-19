Menu Content

Ruling Bloc Agrees to Halt Discussion of 2nd Relief Payout

Write: 2020-08-24 09:27:37Update: 2020-08-24 10:04:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the nation, the government, ruling party and presidential office have reportedly agreed not to discuss a second coronavirus relief payout at the moment.

The ruling bloc on Sunday held a closed meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Seoul to discuss measures to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Participants of the meeting said they had a variety of opinions on the relief payout, but came to the conclusion that the country is facing a critical juncture in the fight against the virus, and now is the time to concentrate all efforts on quarantine measures. 

The ruling bloc reportedly decided to consider measures to deal with the economic fallout of the outbreak after a comprehensive review of economic conditions.

The possible measures may include the relief payout and policies for employment and jobless people.
