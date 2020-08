Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' new English-language single "Dynamite" has made history by topping a chart on music streaming service provider Spotify.The group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment said on Sunday that the song debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's daily Global Top 50 chart for Friday.It's the first time a South Korean artist has topped the chart. The song beat the previous record set by "How You Like That," a hit by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK that won the No. 2 spot in June."Dynamite" also set a record by raking up over seven-point-77 million streams worldwide on its first day.The song -- a bright, upbeat disco-pop track that's sung entirely in English -- was released Friday. It is BTS' first single since their fourth regular album was released in February.