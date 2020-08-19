56% of S. Koreans Think Highest Level of Social Distancing Is ‘Necessary’

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that a majority of South Koreans think the government needs to upgrade social distancing guidelines to the highest Level Three.According to Realmeter's survey released on Monday, 55-point-nine percent of poll respondents said the upgrade is a "necessary measure" to contain the COVID-19 outbreak as quickly as possible.About 40 percent said the nation should use caution in raising the level in consideration of its economic effects.Nearly 54 percent of poll respondents from Seoul and 48-point-seven percent of respondents from Gyeonggi Province and Incheon said the upgrade is needed in the greater Seoul area.Among the participants supporting the ruling Democratic Party, 65-point-eight percent said the upgrade was a necessary step. Meanwhile the comparable figure among supporters of the main opposition United Future Party came to 46-point-seven percent.The survey, commissioned by YTN and conducted of 500 adults nationwide last Friday, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.